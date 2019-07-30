Excited for movement on Lakeforest Mall? Don’t expect it anytime soon.

The sale Thursday of Lakeforest Mall to a South Carolina real estate developer may have prompted excitement that something will…

The sale Thursday of Lakeforest Mall to a South Carolina real estate developer may have prompted excitement that something will finally happen at the long-struggling mall, but any improvements will wait at least 18 months until the city of Gaithersburg completes a planning study there.

The Gaithersburg City Council and mayor will vote Monday on a development moratorium for the property so it can further define how it would like the site to be structured. The moratorium would last 18 months to allow for a special study area process to outline three potential ways the site could be redeveloped, according to John Schlicting, Gaithersburg’s director of planning and code administration.

Another resolution to authorize funding for the study and issue a request for proposals — estimated at about $250,000 — will come before the mayor and council in September.

The special area covers 103 acres on eight parcels loosely bounded by Montgomery Village Avenue, Russell Avenue and Lost Knife…