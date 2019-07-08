Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 kicks off July 15 at 12 a.m. PST. And this year makes it clearer than ever that Prime Day is no longer a single day. For one thing, this year's Prime Day lasts 48 hours (longer than last year's 36-hour deals marathon). For another, Amazon, as it's done the past few years, is launching early deals leading up to Prime Day, turning it into a multiweek event.

Here are the early deals to know about, deals to watch for and what you need to know to save the most this year.

Early Prime Day Deals 2019

Amazon drums up hype for Prime Day by releasing early teaser deals for Prime members starting weeks in advance. Here are some of the early Prime Day deals you can shop:

-- Fire TV Recast is $100 off.

-- Discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited.

-- Discounts on Audible.

-- Discounts on Kindle Unlimited.

-- Prime Now deals.

-- Whole Foods deals.

-- In-store Prime deals.

-- Celebrity partnership deals.

Read on for more about each deal.

Fire TV Recast is $100 off. This discount brings the pre-Prime Day price down to $129. Fire TV Recast is a DVR device that lets you record over-the-air TV shows and watch them later.

Discounts on Amazon services and subscriptions. Amazon Prime Day is one of the best opportunities you'll have all year to snag discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and more. And this year, Amazon is launching its service deals early. New Amazon Music Unlimited users can get four months for just 99 cents per month. New Audible users can get 66% off the monthly cost for the first three months. Want to try Kindle Unlimited? New users can get the first three months free.

Prime Now deals. Amazon's two-hour delivery service for household essentials and groceries is offering up to 40% off orders of $35 or more. The discount is given at checkout. Plus, first-time Prime Now users get $15 off their first order of $35 or more.

Whole Foods deals. Through July 16, Prime members who shop at Whole Foods and spend at least $10 will get a $10 Amazon credit to use during Prime Day.

In-store Prime deals. Amazon has brick-and-mortar locations throughout the U.S. in the form of its Amazon Books stores and its Amazon four-star stores. In advance of Prime Day, Prime members who visit these physical stores and make a purchase of $50 or more will get a $10 Amazon gift card.

Celebrity partnership deals. In advance of Prime Day, Amazon is offering deals on select celebrity-endorsed and celebrity-founded product lines. Deals that are currently live include 20% off DemerBox (the rugged Bluetooth speaker co-owned by Zac Brown), 20% off This Saves Lives snack bars (a company co-founded by Kristen Bell) and 25% off Just Water (an eco-friendly packaged water company founded by Will Smith and son Jaden Smith).

Deals to Watch for on Prime Day

These early deals might whet your appetite, but when Prime Day officially kicks off, expect some of the best prices of the year on popular tech and appliances. While nothing is confirmed yet, expect savings on these popular products:

Amazon smart home products. This may include the entire line of Echo devices, plus video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, which Amazon owns.

The Instant Pot. The all-in-one pressure cooker and slow cooker has been a hot Prime Day item the past few years, and Amazon is known for offering dramatic deals on it.

Robotic vacuum cleaners. Watch for deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners in particular -- and expect other retailers, such as Walmart and Best Buy to match Amazon's pricing.

Other Things to Know About Prime Day 2019

Prime Day grows and changes each year. Know about these features to get the most out of Prime Day 2019.

Amazon is throwing a concert. This year, Amazon is throwing a Prime Day concert July 10 exclusively for Prime members, which will air 9 p.m. EST on Prime Video. The lineup includes Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

One-day shipping is rolling out. Amazon has been growing the number of items available for free one-day Prime shipping -- currently 10 million. Look for the "Free One Day" logo while shopping for Prime Day deals. Those items will arrive by 9 p.m. the next day.

Watchlist deals. Install the Amazon app and see upcoming deals, starting a week in advance. Tap "Watch This Deal" for items in which you are interested. You'll receive a notification when the item goes on sale during Prime Day.

