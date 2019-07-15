Events D.C. to buy two new LED boards for St. Elizabeths arena

The District's conventions and sports authority continues to put money into the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena nearly a year after the venue opened. The board of Events D.C. — the entity that owns and operates the $65 million multiuse facility for the city and its private tenants, the Washington Mystics and Wizards — approved a $350,000 contract for South Dakota-based Daktronics to provide and install two larger LED video board displays at the arena. The video boards will replace smaller boards installed ahead of the September 2018 opening. This comes two months after the board approved more than $1 million in additional spending for the arena, to cover higher-than-expected security, cleaning and audio-visual costs. "Staff recommends expanding Daktronics' video boards to produce a more aesthetically pleasing look for the arena," said Alan Bubes, co-chair of the board's sports and entertainment committee. "The expanded boards will also include additional features…

