Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders join labor rally at Reagan National

Two of the top three polling Democrats in the race for their party’s nomination for president joined organized workers in the airline industry Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to demand higher wages and expanded health care benefits while rebuking air carriers for not taking care of their workforce.

On the departures level of DCA, about 500 demonstrators held signs and chanted, “One job should be enough,” meaning, employees should not have to work two jobs or more to earn a living.

“It is a fight for fair wages. It is a fight for healthcare. It is a fight for dignity,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told the crowd once the rally moved inside the airport’s historic Terminal A lobby.

The members of Unite Here voted in favor of a strike last month, but they still have a long way to go before they can take that action. The National Mediation Board will need to approve the strike because their labor is regulated by federal law.

While the rally focused on food workers organized under…