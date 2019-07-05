EagleBank, parent company consolidate under one board

EagleBank and its Bethesda-based parent company, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), are consolidating their boards, adding four new members. Three…

EagleBank and its Bethesda-based parent company, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), are consolidating their boards, adding four new members.

Three of the new directors, Lynn Hackney of Allyson Capital, Leslie Ludwig of L&L Advisors, and Benjamin Soto of Premium Title and Escrow LLC, have previously served on the board of EagleBank. The fourth new director, Theresa LaPlaca, is a former executive vice president and head of the conduct risk management office at Wells Fargo and Co. (NYSE: WFC). She will chair a risk committee Eagle Bancorp plans to form in the future.

Prior to her retirement last month, LaPlaca headed an internal ethics office Wells Fargo created in the aftermath of the 2016 discovery of millions of fake accounts created without customers’ knowledge.

Dudley Dworken of JDJ Investments and Donald Rogers of Shulman Rogers have resigned from the Bancorp board, leaving 11 total members.

Alexandria-based banking expert and consultant Bert Ely said it makes sense to streamline…