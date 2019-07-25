EagleBank faces class-action lawsuit following its disclosure of government investigations

Bethesda-based Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, is facing a class-action lawsuit over claims the bank…

Bethesda-based Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, is facing a class-action lawsuit over claims the bank “made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies,” according to a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York.

The complaint, filed by shareholder Shiva Stein, highlights the bank’s disclosure in its second-quarter earnings report July 18 that it was the target of “investigations and related document requests and subpoenas from government agencies.” Those investigations involve “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official,” according to EagleBank’s quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EagleBank…