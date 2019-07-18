EagleBank discloses ongoing government investigations as legal spending jumps

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of Bethesda-based EagleBank, saw its spending on legal fees jump in the…

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of Bethesda-based EagleBank, saw its spending on legal fees jump in the second quarter as it dealt with “investigations and related document requests and subpoenas from government agencies,” according to the company’s quarterly earnings report.

Those investigations, revealed for the first time in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Thursday, include “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

EagleBank said in its quarterly report it did not believe the “resolution of these investigations” would be “materially adverse.” It said there have been no regulatory restrictions placed as a result of the investigations.

“We are, however, unable to predict the duration, scope or outcome of these investigations,”…