Dubai consulting firm chooses Alexandria for first U.S. office

Dubai-based consulting firm Mahandru Associates LLC has opened its first U.S. office in Alexandria as part of a global expansion.

Mahandru’s Alexandria office will provide business migration services, including business acquisition and immigration assistance such as investor visas and green card services. More broadly, Mahandru provides business consulting and broker services, including market research and feasibility studies and competitor analysis.

The office at 2000 Duke St., which officially opened July 10, will hire three to four employees in the first 10 to 12 months, with a goal of bringing on 12 to 15 employees in subsequent years. Mahandru has plans for a larger U.S. expansion, opening offices in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Chicago and Texas.

The company said it selected Northern Virginia for its initial U.S. office because of the presence of more corporate structured businesses, a high standard of living and favorable and flexible laws for setting up business. Mahandru…