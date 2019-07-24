Donohoe averts foreclosure of former Fannie Mae site, offers plan to redevelop it

The Donohoe Cos. struck a deal Wednesday to head off the potential foreclosure of a Tenleytown office building formerly occupied…

The Donohoe Cos. struck a deal Wednesday to head off the potential foreclosure of a Tenleytown office building formerly occupied by Fannie Mae, setting the stage for the property’s redevelopment into a mixed-use project with residential and retail.

Donohoe President and CEO Chris Bruch, in a phone interview, said the company has negotiated to acquire the debt on 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW and proceed with the development plans the company submitted in 2017, prior to the departure of Fannie Mae as its anchor tenant. Bruch declined to disclose terms of the deal.

As the project’s lead developer, Donohoe is teaming up once again with D.C.-based Holladay Corp. as its investment partner. The two jointly developed the office and retail project at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Upton Street NW, completed in 1986.

Documents filed Wednesday with the D.C. Recorder of Deeds indicate the debt on the property has been assigned to affiliates of Donohoe and Holladay President Wallace Holladay Jr.…