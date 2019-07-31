Done deal: Graham Holdings closes on purchase of Clyde’s Restaurant Group

It’s official: Clyde’s Restaurant Group, a 56-year-old institution in Greater Washington’s restaurant scene, is now a subsidiary of Graham Holdings…

Graham, which is led by members of the Graham family that formerly owned The Washington Post, did not disclose a sale price. Washington Business Journal first reported in April that members of the Graham family were under contract to purchase the longtime restaurant group.

Founded in 1963, Clyde’s owns several of the D.C. area’s busiest restaurants, including Old Ebbitt Grill, the Hamilton, and Clyde’s locations in Chinatown and Georgetown. (Both Old Ebbitt and Hamilton regularly appear on a national list of the country’s highest-grossing independent restaurants.) It also owns the storied 1789 restaurant and The Tombs pub near Georgetown University.

The restaurant group went on the market earlier this year, shortly after the death of John Laytham, the company’s co-founder and CEO. The purchase is a departure for Graham…