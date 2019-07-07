Does Spray Tanning Have Side Effects?

For most of human history, pale skin was a signifier of status and wealth. While serfs who worked the fields…

For most of human history, pale skin was a signifier of status and wealth. While serfs who worked the fields might have sported deeply bronzed skin all summer, their landowning bosses would remain indoors, well out of the sun’s browning rays. However, as society changed, so did our perception of suntans. As the peasant was replaced by the office worker, societal norms surrounding tanned skin changed, too. Today, many people believe that a summery glow is not only beautiful, but that it equates with overall good health.

Until the mid-20th century, the only way to achieve that look was by actually spending time in the sun. But that comes with a very specific set of health concerns, primarily skin cancer. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation can also age the skin more rapidly. So while exhibiting a tan might make you think you look younger, it’s actually making you age faster. But then in the 1970s, sunless tanning products became commercially available, eliminating many of the drawbacks associated with natural tanning. These products promised to darken the skin quickly, safely and without side effects.

Today, there are two main categories of sunless tanning products on the market, says Dr. Richard Torbeck, a board-certified dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology in New York. These two primary groups are bronzers and self-tanners. “The bronzers are only temporary. They wash off” and are essentially a type of makeup that makes the skin appear darker than it would naturally. Self-tanners, on the other hand, rely on a specific chemical to create a reaction in the skin that makes it appear darker than normal. This change in tone lasts for up to 10 days.

“All of these products contain the same additive — dihydroxyacetone. It’s the only additive that’s approved by the FDA for sunless tanning,” says Dr. Mary Petrick, a board-certified dermatologist with Geisinger in Danville, Pennsylvania. These products are regulated the way cosmetics are, not the way supplements or drugs are, she notes.

Dr. Tanya Nino, a dermatologist with St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, says “dihydroxyacetone binds to the keratin in the stratum corneum (the top layer of dead skin cells) to form a browning reaction.” This makes the skin appear tanned.

“Basically, it’s a stain,” Petrick says, and dihydroxyacetone is “actually a three-carbon sugar that reacts with amino acids or proteins in the skin. It only reacts with the protein in the outermost layer of the skin. When it reacts with these amino acids, it triggers a glycation reaction called the Maillard reaction.” This reaction “results in the production of these melanin-like products to impart the brownish color” associated with self-tanners. Melanoids, as the resulting compounds are called, aren’t melanin — the brownish-black pigment that occurs naturally in the skin — but they look a lot like it.

DHA is added to lotions, sprays, creams and foams that are smeared or sprayed onto the skin, all with the goal of making the skin look darker than it would normally. Spray tanning has gained traction over the years because it “allows a consumer to step into a sunless tanning booth and receive a full-body spray application of this tanning solution to their skin,” Nino says. It’s fast and helps consumers achieve an even-looking skin tone that doesn’t miss those hard-to-reach spots.

Are Self-Tanners Safe?

Although self-tanning products have been on the market for nearly 50 years and used by possibly millions of Americans over that time, we don’t really know a lot about them. “Even through the first sunless tanning products were marketed in the late ’70s and spray tans were commercially available in the late 1990s, there is still a paucity of information about safety,” Petrick says. “It just has not been studied, so we really don’t know, to be perfectly honest.”

Nino agrees that there “isn’t enough data on the safety of spray tanning at this time” to say for certain that they’re 100% safe. “Specifically, we don’t know the risk of exposure to the eyes, lips, mucus membranes or internal organs via ingestion or inhalation.”

However, Petrick notes that the lengthy time period over which these personal products have been in use without significant reports of adverse effects does speak to their general safety. “They have stood the test of time and we have not had any adverse events with them. While we have some studies that have been done on skin cells in culture — and some of those studies have actually shown damage to cells in culture — that doesn’t necessarily translate to what’s going to happen in real life. We don’t have good human studies.” But one thing that studies have shown is that “there’s very limited systemic absorption. In other words, when we apply this to the skin we don’t think it’s getting into the bloodstream, so that’s reassuring.”

All that said, there is a chance that some users will encounter allergic reactions to sunless tanning lotions or sprays, and it’s important to take precautions with mucus membranes and areas of thinner skin, as those are the most likely to demonstrate allergies.

“The Skin Cancer Foundation and the American Cancer Society still maintain self-tanning is safer than ultraviolet radiation,” Petrick says, because they appear to have fewer side effects and cause less long-term damage to the skin than excessive exposure to sunlight. “I would certainly advise my skin cancer patients, who I see come in with dozens of skin cancers each year, to use sunless tanning over ultraviolet radiation,” she says.

Still, she says it’s important to take some precautions when using spray tanners or sunless tanning lotions. “I would recommend that people not inhale these chemicals. We don’t know what they do to your lungs,” so wear a mask or cover your face and delicate areas of skin.

Nino adds that in addition to avoiding breathing in spray tanning products, “I would advise patients to shield their eyes, lubricate lips with Vaseline, and put cotton balls into their nostrils prior to getting a spray tan.”

Yes, You Still Need Sunscreen

Doctors agree that while a sunless tan might look like a natural tan in many people, it doesn’t work like one. “Sunless tanners do not provide protection against UV radiation or sunburn,” Nino says. “Sunless tanning ingredients provide only minimal UV protection, and patients are still at risk for sunburn if not taking sun protective measures,” such as:

— Wearing sun-protective clothing.

— Seeking shade.

— Using sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30.

A natural tan results from your body’s production of increased levels of melanin in response to exposure to sunlight. This increase in melanin affords a small amount of protection against the sun, slightly reducing the chances of a sunburn. But the melanoids produced by sunless tanning offer no such protection against burning.

And remember, even if you’re using sunblock along with a sunless tanner, reapplication rules still apply. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends applying 1 ounce of sunblock (about a shot glass full) 30 minutes prior to heading outdoors “to allow the ingredients to fully bind to the skin.” Once you’re outside, reapply another ounce every two hours and sooner if you’ve been swimming or sweating excessively.

Think Before You Tan

Torbeck says that if you’re considering getting a spray tan, “make sure you’re looking at a reputable place. Ask what product they’re using and how they apply it. One thing I see over and over again is a lot of places don’t state how they cover those mucus membranes.” This is important information to have before you have a treatment, because “if you’re going to get a contact allergy, you’re more likely to get it on those areas. The skin there is more sensitive.” The eyelids, around the groin, inside the arm and places where skin folds meet, like the armpit, can be problematic. “All those areas have a thinner epidermis, which is the top layer of skin, and that allows for easier penetration of the self-tanner.” Ergo, those areas are more likely to develop allergic reactions. And watch out for added scents and fragrances, as those can irritate the skin as well.

Petrick says that thicker areas of skin will “take up the dye a lot more readily whether you’re applying an at-home sunless tanner or getting a spray tan.” To avoid getting darker patches, exfoliate your skin first to remove any buildup of dead cells and “wipe off some of the tanner over the ankles, knees and elbows.” This will prevent them from looking darker or blotchy by comparison to the rest of your skin.

Ultimately, Torbeck says, you need to know what you’re putting on your skin. Even though the levels may be much lower than what you would see if you were taking a pill, your body can still absorb chemicals through the skin. Therefore, it’s important to keep tabs on the products you use and how they might affect your health.

