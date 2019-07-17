DOD removes Turkey from the F-35 program, cancels 100 jet sale

The Department of Defense removed NATO ally Turkey from participation in its F-35 fighter program Wednesday, canceling the delivery of 100 fighters to the country and altering the program’s supply chain operations. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said in a press conference Wednesday that Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems Friday was at odds with ongoing F-35 development and deployment in the country, which supplies around 900 parts for the aircraft, because the missile system is designed in competition with the fighter. “Turkey cannot field a Russian intelligence collection platform in proximity to where the F-35 program makes, repairs and houses the F-35,” she said. “Much of the F-35’s strength lies in its stealth capabilities, so the ability to detect those capabilities would jeopardize the long-term security of the F-35 program.” The move cancels an expected delivery of 100 planes to Turkey — who has…

The Department of Defense removed NATO ally Turkey from participation in its F-35 fighter program Wednesday, canceling the delivery of 100 fighters to the country and altering the program’s supply chain operations.

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said in a press conference Wednesday that Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems Friday was at odds with ongoing F-35 development and deployment in the country, which supplies around 900 parts for the aircraft, because the missile system is designed in competition with the fighter.

“Turkey cannot field a Russian intelligence collection platform in proximity to where the F-35 program makes, repairs and houses the F-35,” she said. “Much of the F-35’s strength lies in its stealth capabilities, so the ability to detect those capabilities would jeopardize the long-term security of the F-35 program.”

