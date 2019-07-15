DLT Solutions wins spot on $820M DOD software contract

DLT Solutions Inc. secured a spot on a Department of Defense contract worth $820 million for commercial off-the-shelf software services Friday. Defense officials said the Herndon-based technology reseller will compete with three other contractors for task orders through a 10-year, multiple-award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement to sell the DOD software products through the its Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) office. The contract has a total estimated value of $850.45 million and will service the DOD, 17 intelligence agencies and the Coast Guard. As part of the BPA, DLT solutions will provide the DOD with software products from five companies: AppDynamics Inc., Archibus Inc., Cloudbees Inc., Flexera Software LLC and Polyverse Corp. AppDynamics provides application and infrastructure performance monitoring solutions; Archibus offers workplace management platform services, including asset management; Cloudbees develops continuous delivery and DevOps software to…

