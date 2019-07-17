District’s new XFL team kicks off to-do list: Staff, practice facility

The business operation behind the District's new XFL team is ramping up hiring while it secures a practice facility ahead of a February 2020 debut. President Erik Moses, in this position for three months, is searching for space in the region for both a practice facility and team office this summer. The team will play its home contests at Audi Field. In the meantime, Moses is working to build up staff to market and promote the team to prospective fans and sponsors. So far, he's hired a communications director and social media manager but is looking to bring on leaders to market game-day operations, content, partnerships and ticket sales, all to work alongside sports and entertainment consulting firm Elevate Sports Ventures, which partnered with the XFL in May. In its first year of operations, he said, he expects the business team to grow to around 15 to 20 people. Prior to this role, Moses worked as senior vice president and managing director of sports, entertainment and special…

