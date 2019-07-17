DISA extends deadline for market research into JEDI’s fiber network

While industry watchers await the Department of Defense’s decision on its $10 billion cloud contract, the Defense Information Systems Agency wants more information on the network infrastructure undergirding it. DISA, which oversees the DOD’s information technology operations, extended a response deadline until Aug. 1 Wednesday for its request for information on the terrestrial dark fiber solutions needed to service its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract. JEDI represents the DOD’s massive cloud infrastructure build-out, meant to oversee both the department’s disparate existing cloud networks and provide new technology capabilities out to the tactical edge as part of a global network. But to do it, the DOD has to ensure the fiber-optic network that is transmitting information from across its cloud network is both secure and can handle the traffic with speed. Dark fiber is unused existing fiber optic cable that has already been built into the network…

