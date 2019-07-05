Dirty Martini files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Dirty Martini, a Dupont Circle bar and lounge that also serves as a private event venue, has filed for Chapter…

Dirty Martini, a Dupont Circle bar and lounge that also serves as a private event venue, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.

Inner Circle 1223 LLC, doing business as Dirty Martini Inn Bar/Dirty Bar, filed the petition June 19 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in D.C. The filing lists assets and liabilities of less than $50,000.

It also lists a related bankruptcy of one of the business’ principals. Michael Rehman, one of two governors of Inner Circle 1223, filed for personal Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland and has assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million.

Dirty Martini, located at 1223 Connecticut Ave. NW, remains open even though it was reported to have been turning into two different new spots in the past two years. First, in 2018, it was becoming cocktail bar Twelve, Eater wrote, and then, signs went up that it was becoming People Kitchen and Lounge, Popville reported.

People Kitchen & Lounge did open, but has…