Dean & DeLuca to close in Georgetown after 25 years

Luxury grocery chain Dean & DeLuca will close its Georgetown location Aug. 1 after 25 years of operation, though its last day for customers will come much sooner, on Friday.

The closure will affect 58 full-time and part-time employees working at the market at 3276 M St. NW, leaving many wondering what comes next.

Dean & DeLuca didn’t return a request for comment.

This ending seems to be a reversal from what the retailer had reportedly originally planned. In an article published Tuesday, Eater reported that a Dean & DeLuca representative said there were no plans to close the establishment as of July 11. But by this week, the message was far different.

With fewer than 72 hours of notice, employees were instructed to begin closing operations and selling off inventory. The store started a closing sale Thursday that will last through Friday, offering 50% off on packaged and frozen foods, cheese, dairy, produce, bottled beverages, housewares and wine. Customers browsing the remaining wares…