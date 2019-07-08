Deals to Skip on Amazon Prime Day 2019

July 15 kicks off Amazon Prime Day, which is becoming something of an annual "Black Friday in July," a shopping holiday in mid-summer with lots of discounts on tons of items.

While there are some items on which you can expect to find deals, such as Amazon Kindle and Echo devices, the items that come up for sale on Prime Day tend to be mixed, and they're often not sold at a great bargain, either.

Some items may appear to be on sale while, in reality, failing to offer a good bargain. Here are five items you should avoid buying when shopping for Prime Day:

-- Laptops

-- Video game consoles

-- Apparel

-- Toys

-- Items sold by third-party sellers

Read on for more information about each item to avoid this Amazon Prime Day.

[12 Stores That Give Free Birthday Gifts]

Laptops

While there are usually a few discounts on laptops during Prime Day, the best deals typically come a few weeks later when back-to-school sales are in full swing. Many states have sales tax holidays during the back-to-school period that apply to laptops. During that time, many retailers offer sales to tempt customers into investing in a laptop for their student. Consider skipping the laptop sales during Amazon Prime Day. Instead, hold off for a few weeks if you're looking to buy a laptop.

Video Game Consoles

Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo often work with a variety of retailers to offer discounts on their consoles closer to the holiday season rather than in the middle of summer. Thus, in previous years, the discounts on video game consoles were small on Prime Day, and gamers were better off waiting until Black Friday to look for a video game console deal. If you want a Switch for the family (or for yourself), wait until November and check the prices for a better bargain.

[See: 10 Expenses Destroying Your Budget.]

Apparel

The best bargains on apparel are generally found at the end of the season, not in mid-summer. During Prime Day, this is usually a category that sees few deals outside of Amazon's store brands such as AmazonBasics, which are good for essentials like athletic socks but not for fashionable items.

Toys

Many people might think of Prime Day as a way to take care of holiday shopping, but hold off on picking up toys for the kids and grandchildren. The best prices on a wide variety of toys are typically found a week or two before the holidays, usually after Black Friday. Retailers often stock tons of new toys for the holiday season, and only one or two of them prove to be hits, while the others often get marked down right before the holidays to get them sold. Wait until mid-December to buy toys, and you'll save some real dough.

[Read: 4 Best New Personal Finance Books to Read Now]

Items Sold by Third-Party Sellers

If a "deal" is offered by a third-party seller -- meaning it's "fulfilled by Amazon" or sold by another retailer -- rather than sold directly by Amazon itself, be wary. Do some research into the actual value of that bargain. Third-party retailers have the ability to mark up the price of their items before Prime Day, so the "discount" offered on Prime Day is not that different from the regular price. For example, a third-party seller can raise the price of a $20 item to $30, then offer it on Prime Day for $15. It will appear on the site as a 50% off "deal," but it's actually just a $5 savings.

While Amazon Prime Day offers some great sales on various items, not every markdown is worth your time. Avoid these items during your Prime Day shopping and save your money for the real bargains.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

8 Big Budgeting Blunders -- and How to Fix Them

Deals to Skip on Amazon Prime Day 2019 originally appeared on usnews.com