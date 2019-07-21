Data-Based Tips for Law School Transfer Applicants

Summer is in full swing, and while some law school applicants are still hoping to be admitted off their top-choice…

Summer is in full swing, and while some law school applicants are still hoping to be admitted off their top-choice school’s waitlist, many have already accepted a seat or even started classes in another school, hoping to transfer into their first choice after their 1L year.

For some, the rationale is that they do much better in class than on a standardized test, so gunning for the top of their class will offset an LSAT score that held them back when applying to higher-ranked schools. Others feel like they struck out because of a poor personal statement or lack of soft factors, and want to show a year of academic excellence to persuade schools that have previously rejected them.

But while all these rationales are good in theory, how much mobility is there really between law schools, especially those that are ranked far apart? Here are some insights based on a look at recent transfer numbers, which can be found on the American Bar Association website.

[Read: 3 Must-Do Tasks for Law School Students Looking to Transfer.]

Transferring Into a T14 Law School Is Not Uncommon

Let’s start with the good news. The Georgetown University Law Center, ranked No. 14 among the U.S. News Best Law Schools, admitted 105 transfers in 2017-2018, which is by far the most of any law school in the country and about 20% of its 2018 first-year, full-time class size, signaling the emphasis the school puts on taking in transfer students.

Additionally, students didn’t just transfer in from schools close to Georgetown in the rankings.

The largest number of incoming transfer students to Georgetown — 15 — came from the American University Washington College of Law, which is ranked in a tie at No. 77 by U.S. News. Five transfers came from the George Washington University Law School, ranked at No. 22, and five from The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, ranked in a tie at No. 108.

Plus, there were four incoming transfers each from the University of Baltimore School of Law (ranked in a tie at No. 126), the University of Maryland’s Carey School of Law (tied at No. 52) and Touro College’s Fuchsberg Law Center (ranked in the bottom quarter of the rankings).

As the data shows, attending a lower-ranked school doesn’t preclude you from transferring into a school in the so-called T14, an informal designation, not used by U.S. News, that refers to the top 14 law schools. And if that doesn’t convince you, just know that No. 3 Harvard Law School took in a student from Lewis & Clark College’s Northwestern School of Law, which is ranked in a tie at No. 104 — a jump of more than 100 spots for that fortunate transfer student.

[Read: 3 Don’ts for New Law Students Planning to Transfer.]

Georgetown isn’t alone in taking transfer students. The ABA data shows that Harvard, the New York University School of Law, Columbia University Law School, the University of California–Berkeley School of Law and the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law all admitted dozens of transfer students. If you put in the work, you might end up exactly where you want to be.

Transferring Into a T14 Law School Is Incredibly Difficult

A glance at the scores of the students who transferred into Georgetown shows that the median GPA is 3.69, or an A-, which is not an easy feat in law school in general, let alone the 1L year. In most law schools, that means performing among the top 10%, and likely even better than that.

If you’re aiming to transfer into a top-three school, there is little room for error. The data for Stanford University Law School, ranked at No. 2, shows a 4.0 median GPA for transfers — meaning, a perfect 1L year — while Harvard’s “lenient” median stands at a 3.95, allowing you to relax in one class and get an A-.

If transferring to these top schools is your goal, essentially you must be on top of your game 24/7 during your first year of law school. Plus, you still need to be involved in extracurriculars, because the competition is stiff, and you want to persuade higher-ranked schools that you’ll make a good addition to their student body.

[Read: How Law School Applicants Can Discuss Extracurricular Activities.]

There Are Lots of Options to Transfer Into Other Higher-Ranked Law Schools Outside of the T14

Yes, there are cases where a transfer student can climb 100 spots in the school-ranking ladder, but you shouldn’t consider transferring a “T14 or bust” situation.

Just consider the fact that 10 students, or 10% of a class from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, an unranked school, became students of the Emory University School of Law, ranked at No. 26.

Similarly, Loyola Marymount University’s Loyola Law School Los Angeles, ranked in a tie at No. 62, took in eight transfers from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, an unranked school, and five from the University of La Verne, a school ranked in the bottom quarter of the rankings.

Keep in mind that transferring to and graduating from a higher-ranked school can make a world of difference to employers and, consequently, your job prospects after graduation.

Transferring is certainly challenging for law school students, but not insurmountably so. If you’ve struck out with your initial application, know that a year of hard work can elevate you into a higher-ranked school, and — if you’re an A student — even into the coveted realm of T14 law schools.

Remember, however, that the grades and extracurriculars are only one part of the transfer process, with the application being the other. Not sure how to synergize the two into a cohesive, successful transition? Email us for help.

More from U.S. News

How Long Is Law School and What Is It Like?

Law School Q&A: Interview, Transfer Considerations

Know How Law Schools Weigh Undergraduate, Transfer GPAs

Data-Based Tips for Law School Transfer Applicants originally appeared on usnews.com