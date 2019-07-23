Dan Snyder’s team isn’t very good — but it’s still worth a lot of money

Despite winning just one playoff game in 18 years, Washington’s NFL team is still among the most valuable franchises in…

Despite winning just one playoff game in 18 years, Washington’s NFL team is still among the most valuable franchises in all of professional sports, worldwide.

Dan Snyder’s franchise earned a valuation of $3.1 billion, tying it with the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball as the 14th most valuable sports team in the world, according to new rankings from Forbes.

Washington’s valuation is unchanged from 2018, when it tied for No. 10 overall with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

The Dallas Cowboys rank No. 1 for the fourth year running with a valuation of $5 billion. That’s despite having just won three playoff games since 2000. And, like its Washington rivals, Dallas has gone more than 20 years without a Super Bowl title — the Cowboys last won in 1996 and Washington last celebrated a title in 1992.

Washington and the Detroit Lions are the only teams to have gone longer than Dallas without an appearance in a conference title game.

What makes a difference in Big D? Owner…