D.C. United’s new captain is … Captain Morgan?

D.C. soccer aficionados and Captain Morgan fans were portrayed in a recent ad aired by Morgan’s parent company, Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO). The advertisement aired shortly after Captain Morgan became a new corporate partner with MLS by offering an “eight-figure sum,” according to Forbes.

On July 9, Captain Morgan announced that it had signed an agreement with MLS to become the league’s official spiced rum and exclusive spirits partner through 2022. The brand will also become an official sponsor for D.C. United, Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union, New York City FC and Seattle Sounders.

The partnership seems logical, given that MLS announced in June it will allow spirits and/or sports betting companies to advertise on jerseys — the first major pro sports league in the U.S. and Canada to do so. Prior to the June announcement, wine and beer companies were already allowed to display their sponsorships on jerseys.

