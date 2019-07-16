D.C. is near the top of Cvent’s U.S. meeting destinations list. Have a look at the top 10.

The nation's capital clocked in at No. 10 for Cvent Inc.'s top meeting destinations in the United States, falling one spot from its 2018 ranking. The Tysons-based event, meeting and hospitality software giant compiled the list based on event-booking activity across its venue-sourcing sites, including the Cvent Supplier Network, through which more than $16 billion in business was sourced in 2018. The No. 1 U.S. meeting destination is Orlando, Florida. You can take a look at the top 10 in the gallery above. Cvent cited the Washington Convention Center, "chic restaurants," and unique event venues such as the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, District Winery and Long View Gallery as locations that make the District an attractive destination for meeting and events. Events D.C., the city's convention and sports authority, in April received approval for an exterior renovation for the convention center in an effort to modernize the 15-year-old, 2.3 million-square-foot…

The nation’s capital clocked in at No. 10 for Cvent Inc.’s top meeting destinations in the United States, falling one spot from its 2018 ranking.

The Tysons-based event, meeting and hospitality software giant compiled the list based on event-booking activity across its venue-sourcing sites, including the Cvent Supplier Network, through which more than $16 billion in business was sourced in 2018.

The No. 1 U.S. meeting destination is Orlando, Florida. You can take a look at the top 10 in the gallery above.

Cvent cited the Washington Convention Center, “chic restaurants,” and unique event venues such as the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, District Winery and Long View Gallery as locations that make the District an attractive destination for meeting and events.

Events D.C., the city’s convention and sports authority, in April received approval for an exterior renovation for the convention center in an effort to modernize the 15-year-old, 2.3 million-square-foot…