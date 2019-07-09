D.C. Council approves $215M sole-source sports betting contract

In a roll call vote Tuesday evening, D.C. Councilman Jack Evans cast the final vote needed to approve a $215…

In a roll call vote Tuesday evening, D.C. Councilman Jack Evans cast the final vote needed to approve a $215 million sole-source contract with Greek gaming company Intralot that will bring online sports wagering to the District.

The D.C. Office of Lottery and Charitable Games negotiated the five-year contract and faced stern pushback from council members who took issue with bypassing the procurement process, Intralot’s financial stability and the seven subcontractors selected to help to carry out the various operations. Intralot also operates the D.C. lottery.

The Washington Post reported last month that several of the subcontractors, including District law firm Goldblatt, Martin and Pozen, investment firm District Services Management and Octane Public Relations have, or have had in the past, connections to D.C. government and its elected officials, including Evans and Mayor Muriel Bowser. Opponents argued these connections at the very least give the appearance of conflicts of interest…