D.C. comp plan amendments are taking shape. They include some changes, but not all, backed by developers and advocates.

Potential changes to D.C.’s comprehensive plan are taking shape, with new amendments proposed to cut back on legal challenges to large new developments and increase the production of new housing all around the city.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson released a draft of the amendments prepared by staffers Tuesday, a week ahead of when he plans to call a first vote on the changes to the city’s principal planning document.

The council has been working on changes to the 20-year development roadmap for the better part of the last year and a half, and this latest draft contains many of the proposals outlined by planning staff over these last few months. Lawmakers held a contentious hearing on potential changes to the plan last year, but have yet to take any action since then.

Now, the council is poised to start the legislative approval process on alterations that will center on housing affordability as a key goal as the city looks to make zoning and development decisions. Mendelson…