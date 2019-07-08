D.C. beer hotspot may take up Baltimore space ripe for redevelopment

A vacant and dilapidated former ice house — once a landmark and busy West Baltimore business — could soon become…

A vacant and dilapidated former ice house — once a landmark and busy West Baltimore business — could soon become a beer garden, event space and art hub under a proposed $18.7 million project.

A renewal of the American Ice Building off the infamous “highway to nowhere” is in the works by Ilya Alter, a D.C. developer, and Bill Struever, whose transformations of several abandoned industrial sites in Baltimore have led to community turnarounds.

Alter acquired the once-stately 108-year-old American Ice Co. property at 2100 W. Franklin St. for $540,000 in 2016. The team has created plans to redevelop it into a local arts and entertainment project anchored by a beer hall and space for outdoor concerts, festivals and even wedding receptions.

“It is a diamond in the rough,” said Alter, whose Dacha Beer Gardens in D.C. have become popular gathering spots in Shaw and the Navy Yard.

His efforts in Baltimore are being combined with Struever’s Cross Street Partners development group. The project…