D.C.-based FiscalNote lands a deal in South Korea

Rapidly growing D.C.-based government regulatory intelligence company FiscalNote Inc. is expanding its client base in Asia.

The 6-year-old business, which provides analysis of regulatory reports and legislation, has several platforms for advocacy products, newsrooms and professional tools. Two of its media services, CQ and Roll Call, now deliver financial technology services to South Korea’s branch of CoinDesk.

CoinDesk Korea is a content platform specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrency information. With this international distribution partnership, CQ and Roll Call will provide select coverage of U.S. regulation on the development and use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

“Understanding what’s going on in Washington, D.C., is crucial to every stakeholder in the crypto industry,” Shinjae Yoo, chief editor of CoinDesk Korea, said in a statement about the international distribution collaboration.

Terms of agreement were not disclosed.

