D.C. area stays hot on the funding trail with record Q2 for startup investments

Greater Washington had a strong quarter in terms of venture capital funding for local startups, continuing a wave of investment activity after a record-breaking 2018. In the second quarter, Greater Washington startups secured $438 million in funding across 53 deals, according to a new PitchBook and National Venture Capital Association breakdown. That's up about 6% during the second quarter of 2018, when local companies raised about $413 million across 77 deals. D.C.’s second quarter tally is the highest dollar amount raised in any Q2 since at least 2013 — as far back as the PitchBook data records. And it’s the fifth-highest quarterly total in that time. Looked at another way, the report shows District startups raised $822 million in the first half of the year. During the first two quarters of 2018, local teams landed just more than $1 billion, thanks to a record-breaking Q1 that brought in $590 million through 66 deals. The most recent quarter’s funding deals were led by Viela…

Greater Washington had a strong quarter in terms of venture capital funding for local startups, continuing a wave of investment activity after a record-breaking 2018.

In the second quarter, Greater Washington startups secured $438 million in funding across 53 deals, according to a new PitchBook and National Venture Capital Association breakdown. That’s up about 6% during the second quarter of 2018, when local companies raised about $413 million across 77 deals.

D.C.’s second quarter tally is the highest dollar amount raised in any Q2 since at least 2013 — as far back as the PitchBook data records. And it’s the fifth-highest quarterly total in that time.

Looked at another way, the report shows District startups raised $822 million in the first half of the year. During the first two quarters of 2018, local teams landed just more than $1 billion, thanks to a record-breaking Q1 that brought in $590 million through 66 deals.

The most recent quarter’s funding deals were led by Viela…