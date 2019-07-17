Curaleaf acquires competitor Grassroots for $875M to expand local, national presence

Curaleaf Holdings Inc., a publicly traded cannabis business that operates four dispensaries in Maryland, has acquired another multistate cannabis company with a local presence. Curaleaf announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Illinois-based GR Companies Inc., or "Grassroots." The cash and stock deal is valued at approximately $875 million. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in early 2020 and has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. The transaction will position Massachusetts-based Curaleaf as the largest cannabis company in America by revenue, according to company representatives. Curaleaf will acquire Grassroots' existing portfolio of 61 dispensary licenses, including 20 that are currently operational, as well as 17 cannabis growing and processing licenses across Ohio, Michigan, Vermont, Connecticut, Maryland, Oklahoma, Arkansas and North Dakota. One of those operational dispensaries, branded Herbology, is located in Gaithersburg. The…

