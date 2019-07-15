Coworking at your yoga studio? This Rockville startup is bringing work to your workout.

Sarah Hostyk never wants you to miss leg day again — so she’s raising money to turn your gym into your office. The local entrepreneur has launched WorkStrive, a Rockville startup that transforms gyms and fitness studios into coworking spaces during off-peak hours, to drive foot traffic to those underutilized spots. And she’s looking to raise a $500,000 to $1 million seed round this fall to expand beyond its initial four locations and hire the team to do it. Here’s how it works: Through a two-sided online marketplace (think Airbnb), a person can buy a $36 pass to both spend the day getting work done at an athletic center or studio — converted into a furnished open office — and take a class or exercise there for an hour. For the gyms and studios, it means another revenue stream (they get a portion of each pass purchase), and for the target customer base, which for now largely comprises millennials in urban centers, it means saving cash on otherwise separate coworking and fitness…

