Court allows McMillan development to proceed

The D.C. Court of Appeals released its ruling Wednesday affirming the planned-unit development decision issued by the D.C. Zoning Commission. The 25-acre project — mixing nearly 1 million square feet of medical office, 531 apartments and a 52,000-square-foot Harris Teeter, 146 townhomes, additional retail and 8 acres of park space — should be allowed to proceed.

This was the second time Friends of McMillan Park and D.C. for Reasonable Development appealed the PUD, in addition to other avenues it has taken to stop the project from advancing. The first time, in 2016, the same court found in their favor, and remanded the PUD back to the zoning commission. The commission reheard the case, issued a fresh 96-page ruling, and the case was appealed again, essentially leaving this $720 million, 2.1 million-square-foot development in a four-year purgatory.

This time, the court held “that the critical components of the Commission’s analysis were reasonable, supported…