Countries With Well-Developed Legal Frameworks, Ranked by Perception

In its Global Competitiveness Report 2018, the World Economic Forum authors note the importance for countries to have strong, well-developed…

In its Global Competitiveness Report 2018, the World Economic Forum authors note the importance for countries to have strong, well-developed legal frameworks. Those structures enable the efficient challenge of regulations and settlement of disputes. How fast a country’s legal framework adapts to digital business models — such as financial technology and e-commerce — will also determine a country’s competitiveness in the global economy.

According to data from the 2019 Best Countries ranking, a characterization based on a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens. Respondents evaluated 80 countries to assess the strength of the nations’ legal framework. Ten equally weighted attributes, including having a well-developed legal framework, determined the Entrepreneurship sub-ranking in the Best Countries report.

The following are the 10 countries seen as having the most well-developed legal frameworks. The United States, ranked No. 11, did not finish in the top 10.

10. Netherlands

Well-developed legal framework: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 11

Learn more about the Netherlands.

9. Sweden

Well-developed legal framework: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

Learn more about Sweden.

8. Denmark

Well-developed legal framework: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

Learn more about Denmark.

7. Australia

Well-developed legal framework: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 7

Learn more about Australia.

6. Germany

Well-developed legal framework: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

Learn more about Germany.

5. United Kingdom

Well-developed legal framework: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

Learn more about United Kingdom.

4. Finland

Well-developed legal framework: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 14

Learn more about Finland.

3. Canada

Well-developed legal framework: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

Learn more about Canada.

2. Norway

Well-developed legal framework: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

Learn more about Norway.

1. Switzerland

Well-developed legal framework: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

Learn more about Switzerland.

Countries With Well-Developed Legal Frameworks, Ranked by Perception

1. Netherlands

2. Sweden

3. Denmark

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. United Kingdom

7. Finland

8. Canada

9. Norway

10. Switzerland

More from U.S. News

The 10 Countries With the Most Religious Freedom, Ranked by Perception

Trial of A$AP Rocky Puts Spotlight on Countries’ Differing Legal Systems

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Countries With Well-Developed Legal Frameworks, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com