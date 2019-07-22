Congress members urge Trump not to intervene in Pentagon’s $10B cloud contract

Four GOP congress members are urging President Donald Trump not to intervene in the procurement of the Pentagon’s $10 billion…

Four GOP congress members are urging President Donald Trump not to intervene in the procurement of the Pentagon’s $10 billion cloud-computing contract, according to Reuters.

“We believe that it is essential for our national security to move forward as quickly as possible with the award and implementation of this contract,” said a letter from Reps. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas; Michael Turner, R-Ohio; Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; and Robert Wittman, R-Va., according to the report.

Thornberry is a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.

The letter says the committee has conducted oversight of the JEDI contract from the start, that courts have affirmed the Pentagon’s handling of the competition and that further delay would increase contract costs, according to the report.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has vociferously objected to the terms of the contract, saying the competition was slanted toward Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Oracle lost…