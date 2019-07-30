CommuniClique founder Andy Powers indicted

CommuniClique founder and CEO Andy Powers has been indicted on eight separate counts, including wire fraud and mail fraud, according…

CommuniClique founder and CEO Andy Powers has been indicted on eight separate counts, including wire fraud and mail fraud, according to new court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Powers, who was based for years in Reston and Arlington before moving to Los Angeles in August 2018, was arrested June 6 and charged with wire fraud for what the FBI described at the time as part of “a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.”

The indictment comes just a few weeks after both parties asked for more time to work out a possible plea deal.

Powers’ attorney listed in court documents, Eugene Gorokhov of D.C.-based Burnham & Gorokhov PLLC, has not yet returned a call for comment.

The new indictment lays out four separate counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, one count of inducing interstate travel to defraud, and two counts of unlawful monetary transactions. Local tech blogger and executive coach Glen Hellman first reported the news of the indictment.

