Commentary: What Brexit Supporters Can Learn from Texit

Texit (n): the exit of Texas from the United States of America. A few people think Texit could happen. They…

Texit (n): the exit of Texas from the United States of America.

A few people think Texit could happen. They claim that because of some hard negotiating around the original terms of Texas statehood, my home state retained rights to secede. That’s probably just bad history, but never mind. It’s fun to think about it, especially when you compare a hypothetical Texit to a likely Brexit.

While you might find a few colorful cranks who talk about succession, you’re more likely to meet a vegan at a barbecue than a serious Texiter. Why?

[READ: For Boris Johnson, an Election Win and a Wall of Doubts]

Well, because we like you. Oh sure, we don’t understand beans in chili or why anyone cares about the Washington Redskins. But we understand that not everyone was brought up tailgating at Dallas Cowboys games. We like Americans because we are Americans.

A “union” that spans a vast geography of different people can’t just be about politics and economics. It has to be a union of people with some important things in common. We don’t all have to be alike but we have to like some of the same things. Most of all, we have to like one another.

The European Union was never about uniting people who liked each other. It was about giving people reasons not to hate each other. At least 85 million people died during the two world wars. The EU arose in response to that horror. The plan was to create political and economic institutions to counter the vile, other-hating nationalism that led to the devastation.

We can never know what would have happened without the EU, but we do know that Europe is now a more peaceful and prosperous place than at any time since before Caesar conquered Gaul. That the Luftwaffe is no more likely to bomb Paris than the Texas Air National Guard is to bomb Los Angeles is a glorious achievement.

But did the EU create the kind of cultural unity that keeps Texas in happy union with the other U.S. states and territories?

Perhaps the EU forged a sort of pan-European identity among the Germans, French and others on the continent. But it certainly did not change the attitudes of Englishman living outside London, Ireland and Scotland. These are the majority of Brits who voted leave and who will hold the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson accountable for the execution of their will.

That so many of the European elites were surprised at Brexit is itself surprising. The watery gap separating what Churchill famously described as “this long island story of ours” and the story of the continent remains wide.

As evidence of the otherness of England, consider the question of language. The American tourist in Paris struggling to survive with high school French and a phrase book isn’t just a hardy comic stereotype, it also reflects reality. Less than 25% of Americans can carry on a conversation in a second language. Over half of continental Europeans are multilingual. But here’s the thing: that hapless tourist is just as likely to be a Brit as a Texan. Only 25% of the British speak more than one language.

The Texit/Brexit analogy helps us understand the cultural roots of Brexit but it also shows us the path to a good Brexit. By many metrics — population growth and GDP growth, to name two of the most important — the State of Texas has vastly outperformed the rest of the U.S. What would an imaginary Republic of Texas need to do in order to maintain that success?

The answer is simple: trade and immigration.

Texas thrives on trade. In fact, Texas is now the largest exporting state in the U.S. with almost 20% of U.S. exports coming from Texas. Without international trade the Texas economy is average at best.

[MORE: The 25 Best Countries in the World]

The U.K. is, if anything, more dependent on international trade than Texas. The Brits know they need to trade with Europe — hence the panic at the prospect of massive delays at the Channel ports of entry. A post-Brexit U.K. needs trading alliances with other countries within and — perhaps, most importantly — outside of Europe. A North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement involving the U.K., the U.S., Canada and maybe Mexico might be tricky but it could prove as helpful to the U.K. as the North American Free Trade Agreement has been to Texas.

Texas has depended on immigrants and always will. When you look at polls measuring support for President Donald Trump, Texas looks like just another bright red Southern state. But when you examine the size of the foreign-born population and polls about openness to immigrants, Texas looks much more like a liberal coastal state. Texas needs hard-working, law-abiding citizens and most Texans don’t care where they come from.

The U.K. needs immigrants even more than Texas. Most of continental Europe is in a demographic free-fall; the population in 2050 will be older and smaller than it is today. But the U.K. population is expected to grow by 12%, and for the past 21 years net migration has been the most important component of U.K. population growth. If this doesn’t continue, the U.K. will look like the rest of Europe, struggling to support an elderly population with a smaller number of productive citizens.

We don’t know what Brexit will look like or even if it will happen. But we do know that uncertainty about it is already depressing the U.K. economy. Texans really do like the Brits. We hope it goes well and the U.K. becomes a Texas-like bastion of free trade and open borders. But if it goes badly, I want Britons to know that the brewpub down the street from my house here in Dallas makes pretty good English ale. They serve it cold but it’s still great with chili.

More from U.S. News

Photos: Brexit and The Irish Border

Boris Johnson Faces Widespread Skepticism on His Promise to Deliver Brexit

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Commentary: What Brexit Supporters Can Learn from Texit originally appeared on usnews.com