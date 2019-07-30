Coding Dojo has found a new Northern Virginia home — and a new partnership to raise its profile

Coding school Coding Dojo is leaving its McLean location in favor of Rosslyn as part of a new partnership with…

Coding school Coding Dojo is leaving its McLean location in favor of Rosslyn as part of a new partnership with government contracting incubator Eastern Foundry, the two organizations told me.

The school, which offers intensive coursework in software development and other skills, will leave its digs at 1775 Greensboro Station Place and reopen Aug. 5 in about 2,000 square feet at 1100 Wilson Blvd., said Program Success Manager Bobby Bethea. He hopes the move and the partnership will allow the school to grow and to raise its profile within the community.

“We knew the space we were in was not the right fit for a coding bootcamp,” Bethea said, adding it was a great space for a company but not for a rotating series of student cohorts. “We really just needed someone who could help us get into the local market and put our name into the market a little more and help us out with our office logistics so we can be more focused on the client.”

The arrangement will not just be for space, Bethea said,…