Chunk of National Conference Center campus to be sold, developed as townhomes

A national homebuilder is expected to acquire a chunk of the National Conference Center campus in Leesburg, where it plans to build dozens of age-restricted townhomes.

Brookfield Washington LLC, an affiliate of Brookfield Residential, is under contract to buy the National Conference Center’s 20-acre east landbay, which the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors previously entitled for 74 age-restricted townhomes. The contract was noted in a recent letter from Colleen Gillis, a partner with Cooley LLP, to county planners.

Brookfield Residential is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM), a global alternative asset manager with $350 billion under management.

The National Conference Center, 18980 Upper Belmont Place, is developed with 250,000 square feet of meeting space, more than 900 guest rooms, an 800-seat dining room and other amenities. The center itself, and parking, consumes about 40 acres of the 67-acre campus.

