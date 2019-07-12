Chicago-based coworking firm acquires downtown D.C. office building

Chicago-based Novel Coworking has acquired 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW as part of a larger push into Greater Washington's shared-office market. The company, formerly known as Level Office, closed Friday on its acquisition of the 12-story office building from an affiliate of Japanese investor Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. It paid about $73.6 million, or $387 per square foot, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. That compares to the $93 million Unizo paid for the building in 2016 as part of a larger buying spree. It is now assessed at $78.7 million. Novel, which has locations in Alexandria and Richmond and another one in the works in Norfolk, plans to renovate the building to "provide modern and affordable workspace," and has already begun pre-leasing for some of the building's planned private offices, SmartSuites, and coworking members. The company has locations in about two dozen cities across the U.S., but with plans to double that figure by the end of 2020, Novel spokeswoman Allison Voigts…

