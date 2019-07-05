Chef Erik Bruner-Yang gets another gig

Homegrown fast-casual restaurant &pizza has tapped another hometown favorite to be its executive chef: Erik Bruner-Yang. The new hire was…

Homegrown fast-casual restaurant &pizza has tapped another hometown favorite to be its executive chef: Erik Bruner-Yang.

The new hire was announced as part of the rollout of &pizza’s newest location in New York, which is opening on Wall Street in lower Manhattan July 10.

Bruner-Yang will oversee a reconfigured menu that will be divided into three categories: sure things, the hits and wild cards. The latter will be a rotating seasonal menu, while the hits will include some of &pizza’s existing signature pies and sure things are &pizza’s spins on classic pizzas.

Bruner-Yang and &pizza CEO Michael Lastoria have known each other for many years, given that both of their businesses, the original &pizza and Bruner-Yang’s first restaurant, Toki Underground, were just down the street from each other on H Street NE.

The chef will come on as a full-time, salaried &pizza employee. As to why &pizza is creating an executive chef position for the first time, Lastoria said he wanted to…