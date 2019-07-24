Check your travel plans. Beginning in September, a Bay Bridge lane is closing.

The right lane of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge’s westbound span will be closing for two years, but don’t freak out…

While the Maryland Transportation Authority is beginning a $27 million deck rehabilitation that will impact frequent beachgoers or work commuters beginning in September, the department is doing it in the most considerate way possible.

Following Labor Day, the lane will be closed from 9 a.m. Mondays to 6 a.m. Fridays through the month. Then, the lane will be closed 24/7 from Oct. 1 through April 16, returning to the weekday schedule from April 16 through May 20.

The good news? The lane will be open during the Thanksgiving holiday, during the weekends of the spring, and during the summer — the busiest travel days. The same schedule will repeat beginning in the fall of 2020, completing the project in August 2021.

Two years may seem like a long time for a 4.3-mile stretch, but the MDTA’s oddly specific schedule attributes to the construction’s duration.…