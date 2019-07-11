Charleston restaurant group expands in D.C. region with Oak Steakhouse

Alexandria will get a new upscale restaurant Friday when Oak Steakhouse, a full-service spot from the team behind O-Ku in…

Alexandria will get a new upscale restaurant Friday when Oak Steakhouse, a full-service spot from the team behind O-Ku in D.C., opens at 530 First St.

Oak, which comes from Charleston, South Carolina’s Indigo Road Hospitality, is the sixth Oak Steakhouse in the chain. The location, in North Old Town, is an unusual one for an out-of-town restaurant group coming into Greater Washington. Most focus in the District proper or in suburbs that have larger lifestyle-type shopping districts, such as Mosaic District, Tysons or Pike & Rose.

Indigo Road came into the market in 2018 with its Japanese-themed O-Ku near Union Market — pretty much the polar opposite of a swanky, new-build mixed-use development in Alexandria. But the projects share a common landlord, Edens, and the Alexandria project had something else, according to Indigo Road CEO Steve Palmer.

“There’s a business approach, but there’s also a very emotional one,” said Palmer. One of Palmer’s biggest partners in Indigo…