Catholic Charities teams with Ohio firm to build one of D.C.’s largest solar arrays

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese is moving forward with a project to build one of the District’s largest solar arrays.…

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese is moving forward with a project to build one of the District’s largest solar arrays.

Ohio-based IGS Solar and its design and construction partner, Millersville, Maryland-based Solar Energy Services Inc., will build a 2-megawatt, 5,000-panel solar ground array and pollinator field on 5 acres surrounding the Gift Peace House and convent at 2800 Otis St. NE in Woodridge.

The project, expected to be completed by early 2020, is a joint venture with Catholic Energies, a service within the Catholic Climate Covenant that provides development services, expertise and access to financial resources for Catholic organizations attempting to install renewable energy sources.

The system will produce 2.7 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, almost 100% of the energy requirements for Catholic Charities’ real estate across the District. According to a news release, this could offset 3,400 tons of CO2 emissions a year.

The project is “a direct effort in…