Carnival adds seven new Baltimore-to-Bermuda cruises in 2020

Carnival Cruise Line is beefing up its Baltimore-to-Bermuda trips. The world's largest cruise operator said Thursday it will add seven weeklong departures out of Baltimore to the island between May 31 and Oct. 18, 2020. The Bermuda cruises will replace some of the Carnival sailings out of Baltimore to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. Carnival already offers Bermuda cruises as part of its roughly 50 departures a year out of Baltimore. "Bermuda has been very, very popular for our guests," said Vance Gullisken, a Carnival spokesman. Travelers will spend three days in Bermuda as part of the trip. The cruises will take place on the Carnival Pride ship. The boat, which sets sail out of the Cruise Maryland terminal in South Locust Point, has a guest capacity of more than 2,100. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) is also adding new Bermuda cruises out New York, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Port Canaveral, Florida; and Charleston, South Carolina. The 2019-20 season will be Carnival's largest to Bermuda,…

