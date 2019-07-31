Carlyle Group changes corporate structure, gives more say to investors

The Carlyle Group LP dropped a bomb along with its second-quarter earnings Wednesday: the publicly traded investment firm will restructure…

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), founded in D.C. in 1987 by David Rubenstein, Bill Conway and Dan D’Aniello, has until now operated as a publicly traded partnership.

The investment giant will also convert all of its shares to a single class, creating a “one-share/one-vote” at the time of the of the Jan. 1 C-corp conversion.

Carlyle will pay an annual dividend of $1 per share, the company added in a press release.

The move will effectively give shareholders more of a voice in Carlyle’s affairs. It will also allow Carlyle into indices and benchmarks that currently do not include partnerships in their portfolios.

The company expects the move to “make us attractive to new investors,” Carlyle Co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

