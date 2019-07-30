Capital One sees billions in lost value after hack — and its headaches are likely to continue

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) might expect to pay only up to $150 million as it deals with the…

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) might expect to pay only up to $150 million as it deals with the fallout of a data hack that exposed the information of 106 million people — but its shareholders collectively paid much more.

On Monday, the total market capitalization of Capital One was $45.58 billion by closing bell, before the news of the hack was released later that day. On Tuesday, the day after the announcement, its stock closed down roughly 5.7% from $96.92 per share to about $91.21 per share. That meant a $2.78 billion hit to its market cap, which fell to about $42.80 billion.

That was not great news for CEO, Chairman and co-founder Richard Fairbank, who apologized for the hack in a statement late Monday. Fairbank, the company’s largest individual shareholder, owns about 4.95 million shares of Capital One stock himself. The total value of that stock, which includes options and restricted stock units, dropped from $480.2 million on Monday to $451.9 million on Tuesday —…