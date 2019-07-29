Capital One reveals massive data breach affecting 106M people. One person arrested.

McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) said late Monday that about 106 million people who had applied for credit…

McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) said late Monday that about 106 million people who had applied for credit cards and credit card products had their personal information accessed — the result the company attributed to a hack by an “outside individual.”

The FBI has arrested Paige Thompson, a systems engineer, on a charge of computer fraud and abuse, according to documents filed Monday by agent Joel Martini in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle. Thompson, a former employee of a business only identified in records as “Cloud Computing Company” and working under the alias “erratic,” is accused of having “intentionally accessed a computer without authorization … containing information belonging to Capital One Financial Corporation,” according to the FBI complaint.

Capital One said it was first notified July 17 by a third-party email of a possible hack and discovered the intrusion two days later. The company pegs the date of…