Capital One lands a megastar as its new pitchman, er, -woman

Capital One (NYSE: COF) has signed a multiyear deal with massive pop star Taylor Swift to be its new celebrity spokeswoman.

Haters are going to be hate-hate-hating the McLean banking giant, which will launch the partnership with an ad campaign touting Capital One’s new Savor credit card. The card is Capital One’s latest play in the rewards card space, offering customers 4% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases.

The deal will also offer cardholders exclusive access to Swift content and events. To start, that means Capital One Savor cardholders will be able to preorder a bundle including Swift’s album, “Lover,” to be released Aug. 23, and an exclusive T-shirt.

The campaign to tout Savor will launch with a commercial showing Swift waiting on a variety of groups of friends and family out to eat at restaurants, noting the card will help them “pay Swiftly.” (Get it?)

Capital One’s Savor card is just the latest to use access to exclusive content and experiences…