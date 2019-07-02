Can You Refinance Your Student Loan if You Didn’t Graduate?

You’re stuck with any student loans you’ve taken out whether you have a degree or not, so paying them off…

The only problem? Not all lenders allow student loan refinancing if you didn’t graduate. Here’s what you should know about student loan refinancing without a degree.

How Student Loan Refinancing Works

You can consolidate or refinance student loans to make them more manageable.

Student loan consolidation involves taking out a Direct Consolidation Loan through the federal government and combining two or more federal student loans into one. The interest rate is a weighted average, rounded to the nearest one-eighth of a percent. Consolidation may be required to enroll in certain federal student loan repayment programs, such as income-driven repayment.

Refinancing, on the other hand, involves taking out a new loan through a private lender and using the funds to pay off one or more existing loans. Usually, the goal of refinancing is to not only consolidate student loan debt, but also achieve a lower interest rate. Borrowers might also select a shorter or longer repayment term length, depending on their goals. Though you can refinance both federal and private student loans, the refinancing process permanently makes all of your loans private.

For that reason, you should weigh the option of refinancing federal loans carefully. Doing so means you lose all federal protections and benefits, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility, income-driven repayment options, deferment and forbearance.

Refinancing Student Loans Without a Degree

When it comes to refinancing when you didn’t actually graduate from college, your eligibility will depend on the individual lender’s policy.

“Many private consolidation loans are not available to students who do not graduate, since dropping out of college is a strong predictor of default,” says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research at Savingforcollege.com. “Students who drop out of college are four times more likely to default on their student loans than students who graduate and represent two-thirds of the defaults.”

That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck, however. Some private lenders do allow degree-less borrowers to refinance if they meet certain eligibility requirements.

First, you’ll need to meet the lender’s general refinancing requirements. Alyssa Schaefer, chief marketing officer for Laurel Road, an online lending company that offers student loan refinancing and other services, says, “While some refinancing lenders do not require a college degree, there are still certain qualifications that borrowers need to meet eligibility standards.”

For example, she says attending a school that offers federal student aid (Title IV school), a stable financial history, sufficient income and a good credit score are all usually required.

To increase your likelihood of qualifying for refinancing without a degree, Kantrowitz suggests the following:

— Maintain steady employment. “Borrowers who switch jobs frequently are more likely to default,” Kantrowitz says. So if you hope to eventually refinance your student loans, it’s a good idea to maintain uninterrupted employment for at least a few years to improve your odds of approval.

— Avoid deferment and forbearance. According to Kantrowitz, borrowers who need to temporarily suspend repayment are more likely to default as well. If you can help it, avoid putting your loans into deferment or forbearance, which can be a red flag to refinancing companies.

— Manage your finances responsibly. Do your best not to fall behind on other financial obligations. Paying all of your bills in full by the due date will contribute to a higher credit score, which will help you qualify for refinancing. In fact, most lenders require a credit score of at least 650 to 680 in order to qualify.

— Maintain a low debt-to-income ratio. In addition to a good credit score, lenders also want to see that you aren’t overextended with other types of debt. Keeping the amount of your monthly income that goes to debt repayment — known as your debt-to-income ratio — as low as possible will improve your chances of getting approved.

— Apply for refinance with a creditworthy co-signer. It can help to enlist a co-signer if you don’t qualify for refinancing on your own. Co-signers leverage their own good credit to help you get approved. The trade-off, however, is that they are equally as responsible for ensuring the loan is repaid; if you fall behind on payments, it will negatively impact your co-signer’s credit as well.

Individual Lender Policies

While there are some general refinancing requirements lenders typically follow, each lender can set its own requirements for student loan refinancing. You can typically find eligibility requirements online with the lender or on the application. “It’s important for borrowers to do their homework to understand where they may qualify,” Schaefer says.

Here’s a look at some of the policies belonging to the top lenders for student loan refinancing:

— Discover. According to Sarah Grage Silberman, a public relations senior associate for Discover, refinancing without a degree is allowed. However, borrowers will have to meet eligibility requirements, which include passing a credit check and having no more than $150,000 in aggregate student loan debt.

— Earnest. Currently, Earnest requires that refinancing applicants have a completed degree in order to qualify. However, “we will be taking another look at that policy in the near future,” says David Green, chief product officer for Earnest.

— Laurel Road. The lender only refinances student loans for those with bachelor’s or graduate degrees and for some associate degrees. This also holds true for parents who want to refinance student loans they took out for offspring.

— SoFi. SoFi also does not currently allow refinancing without a degree. “To be eligible for student loan refinancing, individuals need to have graduated with an associate degree or higher from a Title IV school,” says Rachel Reichblum, director of product communications for SoFi.

— Education Loan Finance. ELFI requires borrowers to have completed a bachelor’s degree or higher from an approved postsecondary institution in order to be eligible for student loan refinancing.

— Splash Financial. Splash Financial does not accept applicants who have not graduated who are refinancing as solo borrowers. However, there are still options. “Borrowers who did not earn a degree would need either 1) a co-signer who did earn a bachelor’s degree, or 2) a parent to refinance the loans into their name,” says Patrick Leimkuehler, chief operating officer at Splash Financial.

Your Options if You Don’t Qualify for Refinancing

If you’re unable to qualify to refinance your student loans, all is not lost. There are a few steps you can try to improve your chances, as well as alternatives to refinancing you can consider.

Improve your credit. “In most cases, the better the credit score, the more options you have for financing,” Schaefer says. If you didn’t qualify for refinancing due to your credit, spend some time working to improve your score before you apply again. This can include paying bills on time and paying down other outstanding debt such as credit cards.

Apply with a co-signer. If you have a trusted friend or family member who qualifies for refinancing on their own, consider applying for refinancing with them as a co-signer. Again, remember that co-signers share equal responsibility in paying back the loan, so you should only enlist a co-signer if you’re certain you can afford to make all payments on time.

Enroll in income-driven repayment. If you have federal student loans, refinancing might not even be the best option available. “Borrowers of federal student loans can obtain a federal Direct Consolidation Loan even if they did not graduate,” says Kantrowitz. “However, a better option for these borrowers might be to obtain an income-driven repayment plan, which bases the monthly payments on income.”

Seek forgiveness. There are several programs that will forgive some or all of your student loan debt if you qualify. Income-driven plans, for instance, will forgive any remaining debt once the repayment period is up. There are also career-based student loan forgiveness programs such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Investigate what types of programs exist for the field you specialize in. However, keep in mind that forgiven debt under some programs is considered taxable income, so speak with a tax professional about how forgiveness could impact your finances.

Consider finishing your degree. Finally, if it’s financially feasible for you to go back to school and finish your degree, it might be worth pursuing. Not only will you improve your job outlook and be more likely to achieve a higher income, but you’ll also improve your eligibility for refinancing down the road. Of course, going into more debt to complete your degree just so you might be able to refinance later is probably not worth it.

