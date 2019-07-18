Can a Goodwill Letter Improve My Credit?

No matter how diligent you are with your money, there are a variety of unpleasant life events that can temporarily…

No matter how diligent you are with your money, there are a variety of unpleasant life events that can temporarily put a crimp in your credit.

You might have a medical emergency or experience short-term financial woes during a divorce or job loss. Such major events can create a situation where you miss a credit card payment. The worst part? If it’s more than 30 days late, it might be reported to the credit bureaus.

If you have otherwise stellar credit, there’s an avenue — a goodwill letter — you can pursue to (hopefully) get the late payment removed from your credit report. It’s far from a sure thing, but it’s worth a try.

Is One Late Payment Really a Big Deal?

Oh, yes, it is. Here’s a quick credit score fact to clear it up: Your payment history is 35% of your FICO score. That’s a lot, right? So, the way to have a credit score that’s continually climbing skyward is to pay every bill on time.

Once a late payment lands on your credit report, your score will drop like a rock. The higher your score, the more you’re penalized. On myFICO.com, there’s an example of a woman with a score of 793. When she had a 30-day late payment on her credit report, her score dropped into the 710-to-730 range: a drop between 63 and 83 points!

If you have a sloppy payment history, don’t bother with this strategy. But if you have a legitimate reason for your late payment and this is a one-time incident, sending a goodwill letter has a chance for success.

What Is a Goodwill Letter?

You simply ask your creditor, in the nicest way possible, to remove the late payment. Your goal is to persuade the creditor to make a goodwill gesture and remove the late payment from your report.

Now, don’t get this confused with a dispute letter. If there’s an error on your credit report, you should follow the steps to fix the mistake.

But in this case, you know the late payment on your report isn’t an error. You aren’t saying it’s wrong; you’re just asking for forgiveness, basically.

How to Write a Goodwill Letter

Don’t write this letter until you’ve gotten your account back into good standing. Once you’re back on track, here are a few things to keep in mind as you write your letter:

— Turn on the charm. If you don’t have that gift, then just be super nice. Negativity will kill your chances. Remember, you made a mistake, so a snooty attitude will not be a good look.

— Get to the point. Acknowledge your mistake and list the reasons why it happened. Point out that your credit history is excellent, and this was just one of those once-in-a-lifetime money mistakes. Whatever the reason, write with clarity and include details. You want the creditor to get a feel for what happened to you.

— Explain your response to it. This is the part of the letter where you describe the steps you’ve taken to make sure a late payment won’t happen again. For example, if you missed a payment because your automatic payment didn’t go through, tell the creditor how you plan to confirm payment in the future.

— Supply evidence. Anything that supports your case is a valuable addition to include in the envelope. For instance, if you had emergency surgery, include a copy of the medical bills that show the dates you were incapacitated.

You’ll need to customize this for your situation, but here’s a sample goodwill letter that you can use as a guideline:

[date]

[your name] [your address]

Account Number: [your account number]

To [the name of the individual receiving the letter]:

Thank you so much for your time. I know you’re busy, so I’ll get right to the point.

I’m writing because I noticed a late payment [include date and account number] on my credit report. Before this incident, I had an excellent payment history because I take my financial obligations very seriously.

Unfortunately, I made a mistake and missed a payment when [describe your situation] happened. But I’ve gotten my account back up to date, and my finances are back on track.

To make sure this never happens again, [describe the steps you’ve taken to fix the problem]. I’ve included a [document/bill/receipt, if applicable] for your review.

Given my stellar payment history up until this point, I’m asking you to consider making a goodwill adjustment and remove the negative item from my credit reports.

I’m truly committed to paying my bills on time, and I feel this late payment isn’t an accurate representation of my creditworthiness. I’d be grateful if you’d give me a second chance. Thank you so much for considering my request.

Best regards,

[Your name and contact information]

Send It to the Right Person

The most well-written goodwill letter in the world won’t matter if it doesn’t get into the right hands.

It’s time to become a sleuth, so you’re lucky to have Google at your fingertips. But you can also look for contact information on your credit report or on the creditor’s website.

You’re better off targeting someone in the credit card area than sending your request to someone in finance. The right person will depend on the size of the company and the division of responsibilities. You can send a certified letter so there’s proof it’s been received. But you can also send the letter via email if you prefer.

To improve your odds, it wouldn’t hurt to try a multipronged approach and send your goodwill letter to several targets within the company. And if the issuer has a branch near you, talk to the manager in person to plead your case. This shows you’re willing to take extra steps to prove your mistake was an outlier.

Why the Response Might Be Negative

Creditors agree to abide by the consumer protection laws that require information reported to the bureaus to be accurate.

This is one of the reasons it’s almost impossible to get accurate information about collection accounts (and other negative information) removed from your credit report. However, by saying that this one late payment isn’t a true reflection of your financial status — “isn’t an accurate representation of my creditworthiness” — your goodwill letter addresses the matter of providing accurate information.

Now that your expectations have been tempered a little, if you have a good case, then give this a chance. Even if the original response is negative, follow up and ask if there’s any other information you can provide. Sometimes, persistence wins the day.

