Bowser taps chief of staff as interim economic development director

Mayor Muriel Bowser has tapped her chief of staff, John Falcicchio, as her new interim economic development director.

Falcicchio, who has served as the mayor’s top aide since she took office in 2014, will take over for departing Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Brian Kenner, Bowser announced Tuesday.

Kenner announced plans to leave city government for a regional economic development role at Amazon.com Inc. in mid-June.

Falcicchio previously worked for a New York public relations firm and as a political director for the Democratic National Committee. He also once worked as an aide to former Mayor Adrian Fenty and frequently acts as a lead spokesman for Bowser.

Falcicchio will continue to serve as chief of staff even as he takes over DMPED, Bowser’s office said. The mayor plans to continue searching for a permanent head of the economic development office this summer.