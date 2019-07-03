Bowie State students will be temporary CEOs in Saxbys Coffee partnership

Bowie State University is partnering with Saxbys Coffee company to bring an entirely student-operated café to campus, and offer students…

Bowie State University is partnering with Saxbys Coffee company to bring an entirely student-operated café to campus, and offer students the chance to become temporary CEOs.

The café, which is slated to open on the Prince George’s County campus in the fall, is part of Saxbys’ Experiential Learning Program (ELP). The Philadelphia-based coffee company first introduced its ELP initiative in 2015, with the goal of providing real-world business experiences for undergraduate students as a supplement to traditional classroom learning.

The Bowie State location will be the first Saxbys ELP location outside of Pennsylvania, and the first in partnership with a historically black college or university. There are eight other Saxbys ELP locations currently operating in Pennsylvania, in partnership with seven institutions: La Salle University, Millersville University, Temple University, West Chester University, Pennsylvania State University, St. Joseph’s University and Drexel University, with…